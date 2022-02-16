Advertisement

Panthers claw their way to victory

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was all about the hoops on Tuesday night, as a trio of girl’s teams opened their playoff runs.

The United South Panthers, one of the top teams in the state eyeing a big win against the Warriors of San Antonio Warren.

Things started out pretty rocky for the Panthers, but Bridgette Tello was able to come through with the hoops.

The next time down for the Warriors, Angelina Lopez was able to take it to the hoop and sink a bucket.

Moments later, Millie Hernandez was able to pop some out behind the arc, which was able to help south on the come back.

Both teams managed to keep it a close game but the Panthers would find a way to prevail as they took the lead 53 to 50.

