Parents invited to learn about UISD’s academic performance

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District is inviting parents and the community to attend a public hearing to learn about the district’s performance.

The meeting will go over data from the Texas Academic Performance Report and serves as a basis of student performance at UISD as well as public schools across the state.

The meeting will also include discussions about attendance, graduation rates, college readiness and other scholastic topics.

Superintendent David Gonzalez says this forum will show parents how UISD strives to provide students with a first-rate public-school education.

That event will take place Wednesday evening at 5:15 p.m. at the SAC.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.