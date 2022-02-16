Advertisement

Parents invited to learn about UISD’s academic performance

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District is inviting parents and the community to attend a public hearing to learn about the district’s performance.

The meeting will go over data from the Texas Academic Performance Report and serves as a basis of student performance at UISD as well as public schools across the state.

The meeting will also include discussions about attendance, graduation rates, college readiness and other scholastic topics.

Superintendent David Gonzalez says this forum will show parents how UISD strives to provide students with a first-rate public-school education.

That event will take place Wednesday evening at 5:15 p.m. at the SAC.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
UPDATE: Triple murder court-appointed attorney to step down
Doctores de Laredo Acusados de Fraude
Two Laredo doctors indicted for healthcare kickbacks
Shooting at TKO
Update: Three dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Laredo sports bar
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in crash
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in car crash
Tanker falls into ditch
Surveillance video shows moments tanker truck falls into ditch

Latest News

Democratic party invites voters to meet candidates
Webb County Democratic Party invites voters to meet the candidates
Webb County Democratic Party invites voters to meet the candidates
Webb County Democratic Party invites voters to meet the candidates
Parents invited to learn about UISD's academic performance
Parents invited to learn about UISD's academic performance
Agents arrest active gang member
Agents arrest active gang member