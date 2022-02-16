Passport services return to Webb County tax office

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Passport services in Webb County are once again returning to the Tax Assessor Collector’s Office.

In early January, the Webb County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office announced it would no longer offer passport services. Instead, anyone looking to attain or renew one would have to go through the process at the District Clerk’s Office.

The change had come due to a shortage of staff at the Tax Assessor Collector’s Office. However, the chief deputy of the tax office, Maria Elena Morales, says many of its staff member have returned and they can now once again offer the service. “We were overwhelmed in January because January is the last month when people can pay taxes without any penalties and interest. We had a total of 12 people out due to COVID in our office, so it put a lot of strain on the rest of the personnel.”

Morales adds the tax office will begin to accept checks as a form of payment for motor vehicle transactions starting this February 17th.

There will be a 1.5% fee when paying by check.

