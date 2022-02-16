Advertisement

Passport services return to Webb County tax office

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Passport services in Webb County are once again returning to the Tax Assessor Collector’s Office.

In early January, the Webb County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office announced it would no longer offer passport services. Instead, anyone looking to attain or renew one would have to go through the process at the District Clerk’s Office.

The change had come due to a shortage of staff at the Tax Assessor Collector’s Office. However, the chief deputy of the tax office, Maria Elena Morales, says many of its staff member have returned and they can now once again offer the service. “We were overwhelmed in January because January is the last month when people can pay taxes without any penalties and interest. We had a total of 12 people out due to COVID in our office, so it put a lot of strain on the rest of the personnel.”

Morales adds the tax office will begin to accept checks as a form of payment for motor vehicle transactions starting this February 17th.

There will be a 1.5% fee when paying by check.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
UPDATE: Triple murder court-appointed attorney to step down
Doctores de Laredo Acusados de Fraude
Two Laredo doctors indicted for healthcare kickbacks
Shooting at TKO
Update: Three dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Laredo sports bar
Joe Manuel Martinez
Laredo Police arrest suspect in connection to bar shooting
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in crash
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in car crash

Latest News

TUESDAY 7 DAY FORECAST
Cooler Friday and Saturday
LISD attendance rate
LISD attendance rate
Vaccine for kids delay
FDA postpones meeting to discuss vaccine for kids under 5
Vaccine for kids delay
Laredo Health Authority on vaccine for kids