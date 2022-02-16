Santo Niño Elementary among many still preparing for parade

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many are still decorating their floats before the Washington’s Birthday Celebrations. Students and staff at Santo Niño Elementary are one of the dozens of entries that will be featured at the IBC Youth Parade Under the Stars on February 17 and also at February 19′s event, the Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade.

The principal of the school, Michelle Gonzalez, says they have been working countless hours on the project and finishing up details to highlight this year’s theme. “As an elementary school, we’re in a perfect position to mold tomorrow’s future which ties into the parade theme, the theme is ‘Future Generations.’ We’re excited to bring in and highlight our heroes.” She adds that in the middle of the pandemic, “our heroes have been our partnership in the community such as H-E-B, the public education school system, and also our hospitals.”

The IBC Youth Parade Under the Stars is on February 17 at 6 p.m. south of San Bernardo Avenue.

