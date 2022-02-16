Advertisement

Santo Niño Elementary among many still preparing for parade

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many are still decorating their floats before the Washington’s Birthday Celebrations. Students and staff at Santo Niño Elementary are one of the dozens of entries that will be featured at the IBC Youth Parade Under the Stars on February 17 and also at February 19′s event, the Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade.

The principal of the school, Michelle Gonzalez, says they have been working countless hours on the project and finishing up details to highlight this year’s theme. “As an elementary school, we’re in a perfect position to mold tomorrow’s future which ties into the parade theme, the theme is ‘Future Generations.’ We’re excited to bring in and highlight our heroes.” She adds that in the middle of the pandemic, “our heroes have been our partnership in the community such as H-E-B, the public education school system, and also our hospitals.”

The IBC Youth Parade Under the Stars is on February 17 at 6 p.m. south of San Bernardo Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
UPDATE: Triple murder court-appointed attorney to step down
Doctores de Laredo Acusados de Fraude
Two Laredo doctors indicted for healthcare kickbacks
Shooting at TKO
Update: Three dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Laredo sports bar
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in crash
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in car crash
Texas sheriff's deputies shot in Katy
Two sheriff’s deputies shot while responding to a shooting in Katy

Latest News

National Guard vaccines
National Guard vaccines
Santo Nino Elementary parade float
Santo Nino Elementary parade float
Webb County fairgrounds update
Webb County commissioners approve to adjust seat capacity for new fairground
Webb County fairgrounds update
Webb County fairgrounds update