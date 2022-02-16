Advertisement

Tractors catch fire near Cuatro Vientos

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials are investigating a tractor fire that broke out in south Laredo Tuesday evening.

The blaze was reported at around 9 p.m. near the 5400 block of Beefalo, right off of Cuatro Vientos.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found two tractors on fire; a CAT motor grade tractor and a pad foot roller tractor.

The tractors were located in the dirt field of a construction site next to an existing neighborhood.

Fire crews say a large diesel tank was located near the vicinity; as a precautionary measure, the residents were evacuated.

Fortunately, fire officials were able to extinguish the fire within injuries.

