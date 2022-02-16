Two sheriff’s deputies shot while responding to a shooting in Katy

KATY, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating after two Texas sheriff deputies were shot and injured at a Katy neighborhood.

The incident happened at a home about 30 miles west of Houston.

The deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of shots being fired.

When they got there, someone inside the home started shooting and the deputies returned fire.

Both officers were hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.