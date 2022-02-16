Webb County commissioners approve to adjust seat capacity for new fairground

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County commissioners got an update on the long-awaited fairgrounds project.

In order to stay within the budget range of the project, commissioners voted to reduce the number of seats the fairground arena will have. Originally, the plan was for the venue to have 4,500 seats. During the February 14 meeting, commissioners asked the project representatives to plan for only 2,500 to 3,500 seats.

County Judge Tano Tijerina says the reduction in seats should not be an issue since the bottom part of the arena has an additional capacity of 1,200 seats if needed. “If you add that all together, [there will be] 3,700 seats available.” He says, “it is gonna be a nice little size, not too big. We do not want to take away from the Sames Auto Arena. We want do something a little smaller, so everybody can enjoy the fairground here in Webb County.”

The fairgrounds project has an estimated $30 million budget. Judge Tijerina says there is some flexibility to add an additional $5 million - $7 million to the budget if needed.

