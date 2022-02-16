Advertisement

Webb County Democratic Party invites voters to meet the candidates

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that voting season is underway, the Webb County Democratic Party is giving potential voters the chance to get to know those who are running for office.

The Webb County Democratic Party will be hosting a Meet the Candidates event that will provide voters an opportunity to learn about their platforms and what they stand for.

Some of the candidates are running for the positions of U.S. Representative District 28, State Representative District 42, and County Clerk just to name a few.

The event will take place this evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Laredo Firefighters Reception Hall located at Tesoro Plaza right next to the Movies 12 Movie theater.

You can attend the event in person or visit the Democratic party’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
UPDATE: Triple murder court-appointed attorney to step down
Doctores de Laredo Acusados de Fraude
Two Laredo doctors indicted for healthcare kickbacks
Shooting at TKO
Update: Three dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Laredo sports bar
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in crash
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in car crash
Tanker falls into ditch
Surveillance video shows moments tanker truck falls into ditch

Latest News

Webb County Democratic Party invites voters to meet the candidates
Webb County Democratic Party invites voters to meet the candidates
Parents invited to learn about UISD's academic performance
Parents invited to learn about UISD's academic performance
Agents arrest active gang member
Agents arrest active gang member
File photo: UISD students
Parents invited to learn about UISD’s academic performance