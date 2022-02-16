Webb County Democratic Party invites voters to meet the candidates

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that voting season is underway, the Webb County Democratic Party is giving potential voters the chance to get to know those who are running for office.

The Webb County Democratic Party will be hosting a Meet the Candidates event that will provide voters an opportunity to learn about their platforms and what they stand for.

Some of the candidates are running for the positions of U.S. Representative District 28, State Representative District 42, and County Clerk just to name a few.

The event will take place this evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Laredo Firefighters Reception Hall located at Tesoro Plaza right next to the Movies 12 Movie theater.

You can attend the event in person or visit the Democratic party’s Facebook page.

