Accident causes road closures on Cuatro Vientos

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident could affect travels on your commute this morning.

According to Laredo Police, an accident has been reported at the 400 block of Cuatro Vientos Road, south from Highway 359.

Police say crews are attempting to repair some downed wires.

Authorities are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

