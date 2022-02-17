Advertisement

Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a potential death which happened Thursday night in central Laredo.

The incident happened at the intersection of Marcella and Frost at around 7:40 p.m.

Laredo Police stated that a 70-year-old man was found deceased; however, there is no word on the nature of the man’s death at this time.

They say they do not suspect foul play, but they are investigating the exact cause of death.

KGNS News will have more information as it becomes available.

