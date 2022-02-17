Border Patrol on horseback make arrests

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Border Patrol Horse Unit arrests 16 undocumented people in two separate events in Laredo.

On February 13, agents were performing their routine sign-cutting duties in a Laredo ranch when they came upon multiple footprints in the brush. Agents followed foot trail and caught a group of eight undocumented people.

Border Patrol Horse Patrol Unit arrests 16 undocumented people. (U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector)

Later that same day, a Laredo South station agent saw several people crossing the Rio Grande and running toward a residence in Rio Bravo. Agents quickly got to the location and caught eight more undocumented people.

Another eight people were seen returning back to Mexico safely.

