Border Patrol on horseback make arrests

US Border Patrol
US Border Patrol(MGN)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Border Patrol Horse Unit arrests 16 undocumented people in two separate events in Laredo.

On February 13, agents were performing their routine sign-cutting duties in a Laredo ranch when they came upon multiple footprints in the brush. Agents followed foot trail and caught a group of eight undocumented people.

Border Patrol Horse Patrol Unit arrests 16 undocumented people.
Border Patrol Horse Patrol Unit arrests 16 undocumented people.(U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector)

Later that same day, a Laredo South station agent saw several people crossing the Rio Grande and running toward a residence in Rio Bravo. Agents quickly got to the location and caught eight more undocumented people.

Another eight people were seen returning back to Mexico safely.

