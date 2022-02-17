Advertisement

Deodorant, antiperspirant sprays recalled due to cancer-causing chemical

HRB Brands is recalling cans of "Brut" deodorant and antiperspirant sprays due to concerns...
HRB Brands is recalling cans of "Brut" deodorant and antiperspirant sprays due to concerns about the presence of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Check your medicine cabinets: The Food and Drug Administration said two kinds of deodorants and antiperspirant sprays are being recalled due to concerns about a cancer-causing chemical.

HRB Brands is recalling cans of “Brut” deodorant and antiperspirant sprays, as well as “Sure” antiperspirant sprays.

Officials are concerned about the presence of the chemical benzene.

HRB Brands is recalling two types of "Sure" antiperspirant sprays due to concerns about the...
HRB Brands is recalling two types of "Sure" antiperspirant sprays due to concerns about the presence of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical.(FDA via CNN Newsource)

It is not an ingredient in the products, but unexpected levels of benzene were discovered in the propellant used for the spray cans.

The recalled items have an expiration date on or before August 2023.

The FDA advises people with the products to discard them.

HRB Brands has set up a website where you can get more information on the recall and possible refunds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
UPDATE: Triple murder court-appointed attorney to step down
Doctores de Laredo Acusados de Fraude
Two Laredo doctors indicted for healthcare kickbacks
Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street
Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street
Texas sheriff's deputies shot in Katy
Two sheriff’s deputies shot while responding to a shooting in Katy
According to the 26-count indictment, Dr. Canova and Dr. Maldonado were induced to order...
Laredo physicians plead guilty to receiving healthcare kickbacks

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Cuomo sued by NY trooper who says he sexually harassed her
FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, people help a protester after he was shot with a rubber...
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe
The Phoenix Police Department said Morris Richard Jones killed the mother of his child and shot...
GRAPHIC: Phoenix police release video of officer being ambushed
Before boarding a helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, President Joe Biden discusses the situation...
Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still ‘very high’
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
California adopts nation’s first ‘endemic’ virus policy