Advertisement

Get a chance to take pictures with the Budweiser Clydesdales

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The gentle giants that represent a popular beverage are in town for the annual WBCA festivities!

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be in town and the public is invited to take pictures with the horses.

The horses which, weighed up to 2,000 pounds and measured up to six feet have been visiting the Gateway City for many years for the annual parade.

The horses will be on display on Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. over at the L&F Distributors facility located at 410 Crossroads.

Then, they will be on display during the WBCA Parade from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then they will be at L&F afterwards from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This Sunday they will be taking a tour around town.

The horses will be at L&F from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then Walmart on Clark and Loop 20 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., H-E-B on San Dario from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and then once again at L&F from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents are invited to check out these majestic mammals while they are in town.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
UPDATE: Triple murder court-appointed attorney to step down
Doctores de Laredo Acusados de Fraude
Two Laredo doctors indicted for healthcare kickbacks
Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street
Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street
Texas sheriff's deputies shot in Katy
Two sheriff’s deputies shot while responding to a shooting in Katy
According to the 26-count indictment, Dr. Canova and Dr. Maldonado were induced to order...
Laredo physicians plead guilty to receiving healthcare kickbacks

Latest News

Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Windy, Much Colder Tonight, Hot by Monday
Migrant girl captured by Border Patrol
Border crisis continues; unaccompanied children in Border Patrol custody
International bridge 2 Abrazo ceremony
Int’l Bridge #2 to be closed for 4 hours due to ceremony
International bridge 2 Abrazo ceremony
Abrazo ceremony at international bridge
Migrant girl captured by Border Patrol
Migrant girl captured