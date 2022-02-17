Get a chance to take pictures with the Budweiser Clydesdales

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The gentle giants that represent a popular beverage are in town for the annual WBCA festivities!

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be in town and the public is invited to take pictures with the horses.

The horses which, weighed up to 2,000 pounds and measured up to six feet have been visiting the Gateway City for many years for the annual parade.

The horses will be on display on Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. over at the L&F Distributors facility located at 410 Crossroads.

Then, they will be on display during the WBCA Parade from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then they will be at L&F afterwards from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This Sunday they will be taking a tour around town.

The horses will be at L&F from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then Walmart on Clark and Loop 20 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., H-E-B on San Dario from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and then once again at L&F from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents are invited to check out these majestic mammals while they are in town.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.