Increase in suicide cases in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department is reporting an increase in suicide cases in the city.

In efforts to stop suicides from happening the health department is bringing awareness about the resources available to people who need help. Health professionals say there are many warning signs that an individual can present. These signs can include mood changes, a change in eating habits and sleeping patterns.

Genesis Cardenas with the Laredo Health Department says the suicide rate has increased from years prior. She says Laredo has a suicide prevention committee and they are in partnership with different entities in town to bring awareness to mental health. This committee gives people resources like behavioral and psychiatric services. Cardenas says services offered by the health department are free.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the local crisis hotline at 1-800-643-1102.

