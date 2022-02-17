Laredo Chamber of Commerce seeks new home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, Gabriela Morales, and Chairman of the Board, Mike Marasco, say the organization is looking for a new home. They are planning to relocate the chamber’s office and are searching for a public or private entity.

As one of the oldest and strongest business organizations in the city, the chamber was founded 107 years ago and is currently housed at 2310 San Bernardo Avenue for more than 45 years. During this period of time, the chamber has represented many industries such as small businesses, retailers, logistics, transportations, and also service providers.

The chamber has also seen many important developments through their years, such as the renowned Cola Blanca Contest, the Youth Leadership Laredo, and Women in Leadership, among others.

Marasco along with Morales says they have begun talking with public and private entities to partner up and bring an opportunity for a new home to the chamber. Marasco adds that the chamber is looking at existing facilities, as well as possibly constructing a new building on raw land.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.