Laredo Police searching for man wanted for assault

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle and assault.

Laredo Police need your help locating 29-year-old Carlos Ponce.

He has two active arrest warrants that stem from an incident that happened on Feb. 8 where Ponce was identified as the prime suspect.

He was last seen driving a 2018 black Nissan Altima and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

If you have any information on Ponce’s whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

