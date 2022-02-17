New property owners to make changes to historic hotel

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KGNS recently reported about the owners of the Evelynn Motor Inn Hotel and how they were struggling to sell the building.

Officials with the City of Laredo say the property has new owners who are looking to make some changes to the old hotel.

The nearly century old Evelynn Motor hotel is now being turned into to dust and debris

People who live and work in the area say they have mixed feelings on seeing the hotel get demolished.

While some are excited to see what it will become, others are against the demolition.

The City of Laredo’s Director for Building Development Services John Hickle says the property was purchased by El Tornado Bus Company out of Dallas and they applied and received the demolition on January 7.

They have started demolition just a couple of days ago but only the rooms are being demolished.

Hickle says although they are tearing down the rooms, the restaurant is staying in place.

They have not said what it’s going to be exactly, but they are looking into their options to see what will be financially viable for that particular area.

Orlando Navarro the director for planning and zoning says months ago, the previous owners had requested a zone change.

In September, the owners pleaded before council asking to allow the change to happen.

Navarro says, “My department didn’t support the zone change, it went to the planning and zoning commission, the commission did not support the zone change. Ultimately it went to City Council and the members didn’t support the zone change.”

At that time, the owners told council that the zone change would help them sell the property.

Because the original owners had gone through the process and were denied, the new owners would have to file again to get the zone change to allow a bus terminal to open.

While the city has not approved a bus terminal to open on the land of the former Evelyn property many who live in the area believe one will open soon.

In the end, City Council will have the ultimate say.

