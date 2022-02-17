Promoting voter participation for the primaries

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’ve entered the third day of early voting for the primary elections and some crucial races are on this ballot with items that are important not only on a local level, but at the state and federal level as well. It’s because of this that voter participation is more crucial than before.

Local activists are trying to promote the importance of casting that ballot. ”We have to vote because that’s our privilege,” says Marco Antonio Escamilla. He adds, “remember that in other countries, they don’t have that privilege that we have. That’s why it’s very important and I humbly ask everyone to come and vote.”

Roberto Elizondo also promotes voting. “I talk to neighbors,” he says, “I tell them about the candidates and everything else. I tell them come out and vote.” He continues, “if you want something done, it has to be done by voting. If you don’t talk, nobody hears you.”

Early voting lasts up until February 25 and Election Day will be March 1.

