Residents invited to Streets of Laredo Half Marathon

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the spring season right around the corner, the city is inviting residents to lace up their shoes for a city run.

It’s been nearly two years since the pandemic hit our area, forcing city events to be delayed indefinitely due fear of spreading the virus.

Now that we are seeing less cases, the city has decided to bring back its Streets of Laredo Half Marathon this March.

The half marathon, 5K and two team relay is a one-day event that will take place Sunday, March 13 at 7:30 a.m.

Early registration is $40 for the half marathon, $25 for students $55 for two team relay and $20 for 5K run.

Residents can register at any recreation center or swittiming.com.

On site registration is from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

