Rio Bravo gym to be dedicated to LCpl David Lee Espinoza

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been six months since Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan but his legacy continues. Especially in his home community of Rio Bravo.

It was in his memory that the Webb County Commissioners Court agreed to dedicate the south activity center to Espinoza. It was a facility that he himself used and now with this dedication, future generations will remember him and his sacrifice as they strive to better themselves and live up to his example.

Webb County Commissioner for Precinct 1 Jesse Gonzalez says they have a plan. “In mid-march, we’re going to get the nice plaque, maybe something nicer. We did discuss several options, but we need to make sure, more than anything, that the weather is a little bit nicer.” He adds, “COVID’s a little more controlled, so now we can have something very nice, very beautiful, remembered forever, and his name will live on forever, his sacrifice will never go unnoticed.” He says this is something the Webb County Commissioners Court will do in honor of the family.

The facility itself is located in the 1600 block of Orquidia Lane in Rio Bravo and it’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

