Schools to observe President’s Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students of LISD who are taking part in the parade will have a chance to sleep in because there’s no classes on Friday.

LISD says its campuses will be closed Friday, Feb 18th for a staff development training.

Throughout the day, LISD employees will attend various training sessions. The sessions will be held at various sites and campuses throughout the district.

Students will return to class on Monday, Feb 21

Meanwhile, students at UISD will have class but they will be off on Monday, Feb. 21st for Presidents Day.

All employees must report to their campus or office unless otherwise assigned by campus administration.

