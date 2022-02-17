Throwing Laredo back to the 80s

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to go back to a time when Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Madonna ruled the airwaves, we’re talkin bout the 80s!

On Thursday we’ll start out rather warm in the low 60s and see a high of about 83 degrees.

Overnight we will see a drastic drop in temperatures that will bring us down into the 40s.

On Friday we’ll see a high of about 62 degrees making for a nice breezy February weekend.

Now we will warm up to a high of 70 degrees on Saturday but if you are going to take part in the parade, it’s going to be a breezy morning so you might want to take a jacket.

By next week, we’ll start to warm up to a high of 79 on Sunday.

Things will only get hotter from there, on Monday we are expecting to be at 92 degrees, 93 on Tuesday and then we drop back down to the 80s on Wednesday.

Overall expect a sunny weekend, and just prepare for that heatwave!

