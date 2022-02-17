Advertisement

United sends eight swimmers to state

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A record number of Laredo swimmers are getting ready to head off to state on Thursday including eight from United.

The Longhorns are sending four boys and four girls to swim against the best Texas has to offer.

Those eight Laredoans will cover 13 different events as they look to bring home the gold to the Gateway City.

On Wednesday, the Longhorns got their final practice in before heading for Austin.

Emiliano Gonzalez says he thrives from the rush of competing in a huge competition.

Gonzalez says,” A lot of race pace work, going fast, trying to keep my heart rate up and working on my breathing especially and that’s the difference of what I did between region and state.”

In all 17 swimmers from Laredo are headed up to Austin, the eight from United and another nine from Alexander.

Friday will bring the preliminary races with the finals to be held on Saturday.

Good luck to all our Gateway City kids as they try to bring back gold.

