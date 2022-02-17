Advertisement

U.S. avocado import ban from Mexico sparks fears of shortage

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The U.S. Government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados leaving local distributors like RC Produce in a state of uncertainty.

The current supply that made it into the U.S. before the halt is expected to last for approximately two weeks.

This will eventually hit supply distributors but also consumers like Laredoans who will see limited avocado supply as well as an increase in pricing.

Ricardo Cavazos Jr. with RC produce says it can get to a point where they simply run out of avocados.

Cavazos says there are other ways to reduce the impact the import suspension will have on the industry.

Fortunately, according to Cavazos, there are different areas they can look into such as buying pulp avocado which a lot of vendors freeze.

Cavazos says that Mexican avocados are currently the best in the food market as more than 90-percent of their product comes directly from Mexico.

Because Mexican avocados are very popular in the United States, he estimates Mexico could lose close to three billion dollars in exports.

Cavazos says RC Produce distributes 15,000 pounds of avocado per week in Laredo alone that’s close to 600 boxes.

He says he has noticed other distributors already increasing avocado prices, double the usual cost.

Cavazos says some people have already to take advantage and double prices such as $50 a case. Some people in McAllen are even selling avocados for $100 a case.

KGNS reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security regarding the temporary suspension.

CBP says it is working closely with the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on this matter.

It also says that avocado shipments certified through Friday, February 11, 2022, remain enterable into the United States if all other conditions of entry are met.

It says avocados that are processed such as sliced, chopped, mashed, or froze are allowed to enter if they meet entry requirements.

Cavazos says that although this situation is very uncertain, he hopes that it will be fixed rapidly.

Until then, he says, RC produce is going to strive to do its best at providing fresh green avocados to its customers.

While the suspension is temporary, it’s not clear as to how long it’ll last.

Up until recently, Michoacán was the only state in Mexico fully authorized to export this produce to the U.S.

