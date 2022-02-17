Advertisement

Washington relics to be on display

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of historical artifacts once held by the first president himself will be making its way to the Gateway City.

In celebration of President’s Day and the WBCA festivities, the Laredo Masonic Lodge number 547 is inviting the community to see a gavel and trowel which were used by President George Washington in the laying of the cornerstone of the U.S. Capital back in 1793.

These historic artifacts will be on display for one night only for the whole community to enjoy.

The event will take place at the Laredo Masonic Lodge located at 9901 Crystal Court from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

