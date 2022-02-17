Webb County purchases 24-hour video cameras for Elections counting room

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On February 14, Webb County commissioners voted to purchase cameras that will be installed inside the Elections Office counting room.

There will be a live feed link people can log into to see what is happening inside. The cameras should capture every angle of the room to see how the ballots are handled. The public will be able to see the moment the ballots are coming into the office, how they are processed and how they are stored.

Ten cameras were purchased, and they should be installed sometime next week.

In 2021, a new Texas election law passed that required 24-hour surveillance cameras to be used whenever paper ballots are being tallied in counties with populations of 100,000 people, like Webb County.

