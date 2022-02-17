Windy Thursday, Colder Thursday Night

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very dry, warm air will arrive early Thursday from the west and northwest. With dry brush, very low humidity, and winds gusting to 35 mph, there is a fire hazard. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday as result. Colder air will arrive from the Great Plains Thursday night. While not arctic in nature, temperatures will be noticeably cooler, reaching close to 40F at dawn Friday and Saturday, 60′s each afternoon. Saturday will be a fine day for a parade, low 40′s at dawn, near 50 as parade begins, low 60′s as it ends. High thin cirrus clouds may dim the sun at times. Hot weather from northern Mexico will quickly return Monday and Tuesday with temperatures close to 90F.

