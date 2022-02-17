Advertisement

Woman says boy asking to use phone for help instead uses Venmo to take nearly $4K

An Orlando woman said a boy asked to use her phone and then used Venmo to steal nearly $4,000. (Source: WESH via CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – It was a calm Saturday evening in a picturesque Florida neighborhood.

Shannon Fraser was walking her dog in Baldwin Park when she says she ran into a young boy on a scooter who told her his phone was dead, and he couldn’t find his family or friends.

“And he’s like, you know, ‘Can I please use your phone to call them?’” Fraser said. “Your first instinct is help a kid, you know, like immediately.”

Without thinking, Fraser said she handed her phone to the boy, who looked about 12 years old.

“He had the person on speaker,” Fraser said. “He’s like, you know, ‘I can’t find you guys.’ He said, ‘Do you mind if I open your Maps?’ So he opens Maps, and I’m watching him do this. You know, that’s the crazy part, is I’m a foot away.”

They parted ways and Fraser didn’t think anything of it until Monday night.

“I get alerts from my bank that my two Venmo transfers were approved,” she said. “One was in the amount of $1,800. The other one was in the amount of $2,000. And that’s when I stopped dead in my tracks.”

She contacted Venmo immediately and discovered the boy’s account was set up just 30 minutes before she met him.

“I feel like this is the new pickpocket,” Fraser said.

The Better Business Bureau said this is an important warning, especially since a number of times, these situations go unreported. So their best advice is to enable face ID and PIN, not just for your phone, but for the Venmo app itself.

“Most of my apps were protected by face identification,” Fraser said. “I thought Venmo was as well. It wasn’t.”

In just three minutes, Fraser said the boy took nearly $4,000. She said Venmo credited her account everything that was taken, and her next call was to the police.

“I think our guard has to be up more, and that’s the sad part of the story,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
UPDATE: Triple murder court-appointed attorney to step down
Doctores de Laredo Acusados de Fraude
Two Laredo doctors indicted for healthcare kickbacks
Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street
Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street
Texas sheriff's deputies shot in Katy
Two sheriff’s deputies shot while responding to a shooting in Katy
According to the 26-count indictment, Dr. Canova and Dr. Maldonado were induced to order...
Laredo physicians plead guilty to receiving healthcare kickbacks

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Cuomo sued by NY trooper who says he sexually harassed her
FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, people help a protester after he was shot with a rubber...
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe
The Phoenix Police Department said Morris Richard Jones killed the mother of his child and shot...
GRAPHIC: Phoenix police release video of officer being ambushed
Before boarding a helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, President Joe Biden discusses the situation...
Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still ‘very high’
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
California adopts nation’s first ‘endemic’ virus policy