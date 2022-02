LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Bon Jovi is heading out on tour this spring and your band could join them!

The rock and roll hall of famers are inviting local bands to submit audition videos of original music.

They will choose one band to open for them at each concert.

Details can be found at bonjovi.com.

