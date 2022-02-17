Advertisement

Kids to participate in IBC Youth Parade, road closures taking place

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many schools, clubs, and organizations will hit the streets Thursday for the annual IBC Youth Parade - Under the Stars.

Officials will have plenty of signs on site that will indicate where parents can park, drop off and pick up their kids.

Because of the parade, there will be plenty of road closures that will take effect from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Police say they will close off San Bernardo Avenue between Lafayette and Houston, Victoria Street between Vidaurri and Santa Ursula and Madison Street to Garden Street between Convent Avenue and Santa Ursula. If you take any of these routes during your afternoon commute, you might want to avoid this area during the hours of the parade.

The IBC Youth Parade - Under the Stars will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can also watch the parade from the comfort of your home. The City of Laredo will be broadcasting live on Spectrum Channel 1300 & 1304. You can also stream online.

