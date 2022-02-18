Advertisement

Blue’s Clues movie gets Spiderman: No Way Home treatment

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An iconic kids show from the 90s is getting a new movie; however, the premise seems a little familiar.

It’s been 25 years since Blues Clues made its debut on Nick Jr and now it’s going to get its own movie on paramount plus that mirrors the recent spiderman no way home movie.

No word on the exact details of the film, but it will follow Josh and Blue as they head to New York City to help Steve and Joe audition for a Broadway musical.

The movie is expected to premier exclusively on paramount plus later this year.

