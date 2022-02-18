Advertisement

Border crisis continues; unaccompanied children in Border Patrol custody

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of migrant children continue to be stuck in U.S. Border Patrol custody.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, in January there were close to 15,000 unaccompanied minors in federal custody. Of those, 5,000 of whom are detained in Border Patrol facilities.

As the Biden administration works to solve the issue, officials continue to warn about the dangerous of crossing illegally into the United States, especially with a child.

One mother tells KGNS she is now searching for her 4-year-old daughter after being separated from her while being pursued by agents. “We were together, with two guides, but then we had to run because Border Patrol agents where coming,” says Tamara Tellez. She continues, “we had to run and one of the guides carried her to run, but they caught them and not us. I was able to cross but not my daughter.”

The mother says she is now working with the Mexican consulate to locate her daughter who she says was taken to a Border Patrol facility. Unaccompanied children are not being expelled via Title 42 public health protections and are being moved quickly into Health and Human Services custody.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
UPDATE: Triple murder court-appointed attorney to step down
Doctores de Laredo Acusados de Fraude
Two Laredo doctors indicted for healthcare kickbacks
Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street
Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street
Texas sheriff's deputies shot in Katy
Two sheriff’s deputies shot while responding to a shooting in Katy
According to the 26-count indictment, Dr. Canova and Dr. Maldonado were induced to order...
Laredo physicians plead guilty to receiving healthcare kickbacks

Latest News

Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Windy, Much Colder Tonight, Hot by Monday
International bridge 2 Abrazo ceremony
Int’l Bridge #2 to be closed for 4 hours due to ceremony
International bridge 2 Abrazo ceremony
Abrazo ceremony at international bridge
Migrant girl captured by Border Patrol
Migrant girl captured