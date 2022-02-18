Border crisis continues; unaccompanied children in Border Patrol custody

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of migrant children continue to be stuck in U.S. Border Patrol custody.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, in January there were close to 15,000 unaccompanied minors in federal custody. Of those, 5,000 of whom are detained in Border Patrol facilities.

As the Biden administration works to solve the issue, officials continue to warn about the dangerous of crossing illegally into the United States, especially with a child.

One mother tells KGNS she is now searching for her 4-year-old daughter after being separated from her while being pursued by agents. “We were together, with two guides, but then we had to run because Border Patrol agents where coming,” says Tamara Tellez. She continues, “we had to run and one of the guides carried her to run, but they caught them and not us. I was able to cross but not my daughter.”

The mother says she is now working with the Mexican consulate to locate her daughter who she says was taken to a Border Patrol facility. Unaccompanied children are not being expelled via Title 42 public health protections and are being moved quickly into Health and Human Services custody.

