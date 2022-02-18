Advertisement

FDA approves 1st app to deliver insulin doses

Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of...
Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of insulin.(Tandem Diabetes Care/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with diabetes will soon have a new tool to help them with their insulin shots.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first app that lets users schedule and deliver doses of insulin.

The company Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of bolus insulin, which stops glucose spikes after meals.

The app, with this new feature, will be available for free through a software update. However, the company did not say when the feature will launch.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street
Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street
File photo: UISD students
UISD students suspended after fight breaks out
22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
UPDATE: Triple murder court-appointed attorney to step down
File photo: IBC Youth Parade
Kids to participate in IBC Youth Parade, road closures taking place
Evelyn Motor Inn to start demolition
New property owners to make changes to historic hotel

Latest News

A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Biden is ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
FILE - U.S. soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the...
US, Britain accuse Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine
This photo provided by the Collin County Sheriff's Office shows Stewart Rhodes.
Oath Keepers leader to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial
FILE - Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on...
Surgeon general, family get COVID-19 despite safeguards
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Ottawa crackdown: Canadian police arrest dozens after 3-week protest