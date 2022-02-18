Advertisement

Freezing cold Friday

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although we are not experiencing freezing conditions, it’s still feels like a cold Friday morning.

On Friday we’ll start out in the 40s and see a high of about 61.

If you are not a fan of the cold, no worries, we are going to warm up to a high of 71 on Saturday, then we jump to the 80s by Sunday.

As for President’s Day, we’ll hit a high of about 94 degrees, and see lows in the 60s.

Expect to be in the mid-90s for both Monday and Tuesday.

Luckily, we’ll drop back down to the 70s and 60s, so winter isn’t over just yet!

