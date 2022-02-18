Freezing cold Friday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although we are not experiencing freezing conditions, it’s still feels like a cold Friday morning.

On Friday we’ll start out in the 40s and see a high of about 61.

If you are not a fan of the cold, no worries, we are going to warm up to a high of 71 on Saturday, then we jump to the 80s by Sunday.

As for President’s Day, we’ll hit a high of about 94 degrees, and see lows in the 60s.

Expect to be in the mid-90s for both Monday and Tuesday.

Luckily, we’ll drop back down to the 70s and 60s, so winter isn’t over just yet!

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.