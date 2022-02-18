Int’l Bridge #2 to be closed for 4 hours due to ceremony

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another Laredo tradition is set to happen on February 19, the Abrazo ceremony at International Bridge #2.

The Juárez–Lincoln International Bridge will be closed to vehicles for four hours, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Customs and Border Protection suggest that if you plan to cross, do so in advance. The pedestrian bridge will not be affected.

”We will have the Colombia Solidarity Bridge open, starting at 6 a.m., so people can use that as an option,” says Rick Pauza with CBP. “If you belong to the SENTRI [Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection] program, you can utilize the Gateway to the Americas Bridge,” he adds.

People who plan to cross the border by car, who are not in the SENTRI program, are asked to make arrangements to do so before 5 a.m. or after 9 a.m.

