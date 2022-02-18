Advertisement

Lady Bulldogs fall short to Harlingen

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thursday night brought a rare home game in the playoffs for the ladies of Alexander as they faced Harlingen for the third time this season after splitting the first two match ups.

During the fourth quarter, Alexander got off to a brutal start down big but tried to claw their way back.

Samantha Carranza started the possession with a steal and ended it with a bucket.

During the final seconds, Sophie Villalobos attempted a last ditch effort tossing it up from deep and hits.

Despite the hustle and bustle, and the 16 points from Villalobos, the bulldogs would fall short 62 to 56.

Alexander girls’ basketball coach Ivan Medellin says, “I think we went down 18 or 16 at one point, the first half was awful for us, our girls came out with no energy, we told them at halftime, nothing is going to change, it’s just going to be the effort we put out. They came out and battled so hard. In the 3rd quarter we outscored them 17 to 8, cut it to a six-point game, it’s just shots didn’t fall at the end.”

