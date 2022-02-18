Advertisement

Laredo Airport looking to add local eateries

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our local airport has been without a restaurant for some time now, but officials are looking to expand and add business opportunities to restaurant owners.

The Laredo International Airport is looking for a couple of eateries that are interested in opening up shop at the airport.

The airport will hold a meeting to discuss the process, concessions, airport overview and how to operate a business at the airport.

If you are interested, call the number on your screen to RSVP for the event.

The meeting will take place on Friday at 2 p.m. at the airport of virtually.

