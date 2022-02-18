Laredo Chamber of Commerce Seeking Partnerships for New Headquarters

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Chamber of Commerce is searching for a new place to call home

This comes after the Chamber and Laredo Independent School District reached an agreement for the chamber to relocate off LISD’s property.

With the process still underway, the current president of the chamber is speaking out about the future of the organization.

The Laredo Chamber of Commerce has been helping Laredo businesses for over 107 years.

The last 50 of those years it’s been here, a little office located at 2310 San Bernardo where the Laredo Civic Center once stood.

Gabriela Morales, the president of the organization says the chamber is ready for a new chapter.

Morales says after hosting several receptions, press conferences and NAFTA events, it’s time to look for a new home.

In 2013, LISD acquired the Civic Center property from the city including the lease the chamber had with the city.

But in 2018 after negotiations to buy the property failed, the district asked the chamber to move out.

Both sides eventually ended up working out an amicable agreement for the chamber to stay but now the chamber says it’s time to look somewhere else and time may be a factor.

Morales says, “We do have until august 1st to move out. Currently LISD is already building on the grounds, what used to be the old Civic Center, so we will have that day until we actually move out, but it’s march first until we’re entertaining any kind of partnerships.”

Mike Marrasco who is the current chairman of the board says that the chamber is looking at existing facilities as well as possibly constructing a new building on raw land.

Marrasco says they have been having conversations with people who are interested in a partnership.

Morales says says that all chamber members would work closely in reaching an agreement with the new affiliate to reach a deal that can benefit both parties.

Although it’s the end of an era, Morales says she is excited about the next chapter and where the chamber could end up.

So far, they are committed to a deadline of March 1.

The chamber has hosted a wide array of events in their current location and hopes that they continue to do the same in their new home.

