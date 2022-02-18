Laredo Health Authority reports four deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Authority is announcing four more lives lost due to the coronavirus.

According to health officials, a woman in her 50s passed away on Tuesday, she was fully vaccinated but did not have a booster shot.

Three more people passed away on Thursday, a woman in her 50′s who had only one shot, a man in his 60′s with underlying diabetic conditions; however, his vaccination status is under investigation.

The fourth death was a man in his 60s who was fully vaccinated and boosted but had underlying health conditions.

The city’s death toll stands at 1,039.

