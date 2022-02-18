Advertisement

Laredo Veterinarian receives Rancher of the Year Award

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo International Fair and Exposition presented the Rancher of the Year Award to Dr. Sandra Leyendecker on Thursday morning.

According to the life board president, over the years, Dr. Leyendecker has been instrumental in helping the animals that take part in the annual fair.

Dr. Leyendecker says when she was in high school she was in FFA and she really enjoyed it.

She says people helped her in her journey and she would like to see more animal lovers go to vet school because we need more veterinarians in Laredo.

Dr. Leyendecker says she will be celebrating 28 years in the veterinary field this May.

Congratulations to her on this award!

