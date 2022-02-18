Advertisement

Mexican President to visit Nuevo Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Mexican president make a stop in Nuevo Laredo on Friday, Feb. 18.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be there to address issues relating to the Nuevo Laredo’s economic development.

He will meet with local officials and other entities during his visit.

Last year, President Obrador had said that he aims to improve Nuevo Laredo’s customs program to help boost trade.

