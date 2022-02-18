Advertisement

New study finds ivermectin ineffective against COVID-19

A new study on ivermectin was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.
A new study on ivermectin was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.(KOCO via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - New research shows ivermectin doesn’t appear to be a strong tool in the fight against COVID-19.

A new study on the drug was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The study looked at roughly 500 patients in Malaysia, all of whom were at least 50 years old and at severe risk of the virus.

During a five-day trial, half of the participants were given a course of oral ivermectin during the first week of illness, and the other half were given a placebo.

Researchers say the differences between the two sets were negligible, and ivermectin did not reduce the risk of developing severe disease.

“The study findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19,” the study reads.

Two previously randomized controlled ivermectin trials from Argentina and Colombia found the same result.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street
Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street
File photo: UISD students
UISD students suspended after fight breaks out
22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
UPDATE: Triple murder court-appointed attorney to step down
File photo: IBC Youth Parade
Kids to participate in IBC Youth Parade, road closures taking place
Evelyn Motor Inn to start demolition
New property owners to make changes to historic hotel

Latest News

A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Biden is ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
FILE - U.S. soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the...
US, Britain accuse Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine
This photo provided by the Collin County Sheriff's Office shows Stewart Rhodes.
Oath Keepers leader to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial
FILE - Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on...
Surgeon general, family get COVID-19 despite safeguards
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Ottawa crackdown: Canadian police arrest dozens after 3-week protest