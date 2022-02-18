Scammers after that tax refund check!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While tax filers are waiting for that refund check, scammers are waiting to con people out of their hard-earned money.

Last year, the IRS reported that consumers lost over $1.6 billion dollars as a result of five most reported scams combined.

The Better Business Bureau says IRS impersonation scams are typically carried out through unsolicited phone calls and or e-mail addresses posing as IRS officials.

The BBB wants to remind you that the IRS will never contact local authorities to have the taxpayer arrested for not paying, send emails to request personal information or initiate contact through text, or social media.

If you believe you are being scammed, it’s advised that you hang up and call the IRS directly at 1-800-829-1040.

