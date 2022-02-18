Advertisement

Scammers after that tax refund check!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While tax filers are waiting for that refund check, scammers are waiting to con people out of their hard-earned money.

Last year, the IRS reported that consumers lost over $1.6 billion dollars as a result of five most reported scams combined.

The Better Business Bureau says IRS impersonation scams are typically carried out through unsolicited phone calls and or e-mail addresses posing as IRS officials.

The BBB wants to remind you that the IRS will never contact local authorities to have the taxpayer arrested for not paying, send emails to request personal information or initiate contact through text, or social media.

If you believe you are being scammed, it’s advised that you hang up and call the IRS directly at 1-800-829-1040.

For more information on tax scams to watch out for click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street
Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street
22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
UPDATE: Triple murder court-appointed attorney to step down
Evelyn Motor Inn to start demolition
New property owners to make changes to historic hotel
File photo: IBC Youth Parade
Kids to participate in IBC Youth Parade, road closures taking place
29-year-old Carlos Ponce
Laredo Police searching for man wanted for assault

Latest News

WBCA Jalapeno Festival returns
WBCA Jalapeno Festival returns
Laredo Airport searching for local eateries
Laredo Airport looking to add local eateries
IRS Scams
Scammers after that tax refund check!
Freezing Friday
Freezing Friday
Suicide awareness
Laredo sees an increase in suicides