Society of Martha Washington Colonial Pageant & Ball taking place tonight

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - One of the most well-known social events in south Texas is taking place on Friday evening.

The Society of Martha Washington Colonial Pageant and Ball is scheduled for Friday evening at the Sames Auto Arena.

The participants gathered Thursday night for a run-through of the big event.

George Washington portrayed by Judge Oscar Hale and Martha Dandridge Washington portrayed by assistant city manager Kristina Hale will serve as the central figures in this beautiful event.

Donning some of the most spectacular dresses in the world and lavishly bejeweled, the lucky young ladies and their escorts participate in an elaborate presentation that is both historical and awe-inspiring.

