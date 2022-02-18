Advertisement

Structure fire reported near Lyon and Loring

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A small structure fire breaks out at a home in central Laredo Thursday evening.

The incident happened at around 8:19 p.m. at the 1400 block of East Lyon Street for a reported fire.

When crews arrived, they found the house on fire; fortunately, no one was home at the time.

Laredo firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without incident an the Red Cross was contacted to assist those who were affected.

