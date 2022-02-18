Advertisement

UISD students suspended after fight breaks out

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The investigation continues into a high school fight that was caught on camera.

KGNS reached out to UISD after concerns were raised regarding the viral video.

According to the district, a group of students were in a holding room after taking the benchmark test which is when a fight broke out between the two of them.

A substitute teacher who was in the room grabbed a security guard to break up the fight.

The two students were taken to the nurse for evaluation and a spokesperson for the district says they were then suspended for two days.

No weapons were involved, and the case remains under investigation.

