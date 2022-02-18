WBCA Jalapeno Festival returns

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Everyone’s getting ready to stuff their faces and dance during an annual WBCA event.

Every year the Jalapeño Festival brings hundreds of residents to the El Metro Park and Ride to enjoy some good food, folks and fun.

Organizers get some of the best bands to put on a show while residents enjoy some good food, adult beverages and of course Jalapeños.

This year’s entertainment is, La Adictiva, Siggno, Secreto and Solido.

It will take place today and tomorrow and will start at 6 p.m.

For more information on ticketing and line up you can click here.

