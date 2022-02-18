Advertisement

Will IRS woes impact your tax return?

Paper processing is causing backups, but the IRS says it needs more funding in order to...
Paper processing is causing backups, but the IRS says it needs more funding in order to modernize its systems.
By Mary Moloney
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The IRS says the combination of paper processing and the pandemic is crippling the agency, which could impact your tax return.

Plagued by staffing shortages, old technology and more work to administer pandemic programs like stimulus checks, the IRS also is struggling to communicate with taxpayers.

“This past year was the most challenging year taxpayers and tax professionals have ever experienced,” said taxpayer advocate Erin Collins.

Collins testified at a Senate finance committee hearing that the IRS toll-free line only answered 11% of calls it received last year, adding those who visited the Where’s My Refund site online rarely got an answer.

The IRS is creating surge teams to shrink the massive backlog of tax returns and address taxpayer confusion.

Even so, the IRS warns this year’s return could be delayed.

Paper processing is causing backups, but the IRS says it needs more funding in order to modernize its systems.

“Paper is the IRS’ kryptonite, and the agency is buried in it,” Collins said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street
Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street
File photo: UISD students
UISD students suspended after fight breaks out
22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
UPDATE: Triple murder court-appointed attorney to step down
File photo: IBC Youth Parade
Kids to participate in IBC Youth Parade, road closures taking place
Evelyn Motor Inn to start demolition
New property owners to make changes to historic hotel

Latest News

A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Biden is ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
FILE - U.S. soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the...
US, Britain accuse Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine
This photo provided by the Collin County Sheriff's Office shows Stewart Rhodes.
Oath Keepers leader to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial
FILE - Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on...
Surgeon general, family get COVID-19 despite safeguards
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Ottawa crackdown: Canadian police arrest dozens after 3-week protest