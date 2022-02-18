Advertisement

Windy, Much Colder Tonight, Hot by Monday

Thursday 7 Day Forecast
By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Much colder northerly winds will arrive early this evening. Winds will gust more than 30 mph. While the weather will be pleasant as tonight’s parade begins, folks should be prepared for the wind and 50′s by parade end. This is a dry airmass coming in from the Great Plains. Temperatures by dawn will be in the high 30′s to around 40. The sun will shine through cirrus clouds high above during Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 60′s. The weather will be fine for the parade on Saturday. Wind will not be a problem. The sun will be dimmed at times by high and mid level clouds. The air will be dry. Temperatures as the parade begins will be rising out of the 40′s on the way to the low 60′s as the parade ends, ultimately reaching the upper 60′s. Hot weather will arrive from Mexico on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
UPDATE: Triple murder court-appointed attorney to step down
Doctores de Laredo Acusados de Fraude
Two Laredo doctors indicted for healthcare kickbacks
Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street
Authorities investigating death at Marcella and Frost Street
Texas sheriff's deputies shot in Katy
Two sheriff’s deputies shot while responding to a shooting in Katy
According to the 26-count indictment, Dr. Canova and Dr. Maldonado were induced to order...
Laredo physicians plead guilty to receiving healthcare kickbacks

Latest News

Throwback Thursday
Throwback Thursday
Throwing it back to the 80s
Throwing Laredo back to the 80s
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Windy Thursday, Colder Thursday Night
The 90s are nigh
The 90s are coming!