Windy, Much Colder Tonight, Hot by Monday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Much colder northerly winds will arrive early this evening. Winds will gust more than 30 mph. While the weather will be pleasant as tonight’s parade begins, folks should be prepared for the wind and 50′s by parade end. This is a dry airmass coming in from the Great Plains. Temperatures by dawn will be in the high 30′s to around 40. The sun will shine through cirrus clouds high above during Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 60′s. The weather will be fine for the parade on Saturday. Wind will not be a problem. The sun will be dimmed at times by high and mid level clouds. The air will be dry. Temperatures as the parade begins will be rising out of the 40′s on the way to the low 60′s as the parade ends, ultimately reaching the upper 60′s. Hot weather will arrive from Mexico on Monday and Tuesday.

