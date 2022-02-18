Women’s Dustdevils tear up the court by one point

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Dustdevils of TAMIU kicked off their final weekend homestand of the season as they tried to climb the conference rankings.

The Dustdevil women looking to get back to an even six and six in the conference play hosting Texas Woman’s University.

After building a big halftime lead, the game came down to the wire but the Dustdevils would hold on to a win by one point.

TAMIU’s women’s coach Nate Vogel says, “We feel like we’re a really good team and these are teams we can beat and we are one of the better teams in the conference, we just have to find a way to be consistent, we’ve had some ups and downs but we never lost our confidence and we’re excited to get this one and hopefully get another on Saturday.”

